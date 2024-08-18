HC Wainwright Weighs in on MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
