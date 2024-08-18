HC Wainwright Weighs in on MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

