HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNS. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

