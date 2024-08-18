HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

PolyPid Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $3.75 on Thursday. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid makes up approximately 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

