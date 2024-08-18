HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
