HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Genelux alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GNLX

Genelux Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Genelux has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.