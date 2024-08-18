HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Beam Global Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $5.20 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Beam Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.