HC Wainwright Cuts AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Price Target to $5.00

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

AEON Biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AEON opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. AEON Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEON Biopharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of AEON Biopharma worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

