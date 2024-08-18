Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

HE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

HE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

