Harvest Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $37.41 or 0.00062397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $25.70 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,003 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

