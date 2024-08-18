Harbour Energy plc Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

