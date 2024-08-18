H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,953. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

