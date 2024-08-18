GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Sells $21,709.38 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $21,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barbara H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Barbara H. Nelson sold 100 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281.00.

GSI Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.39 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 66.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 453,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 82.4% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $135,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

