Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.72

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.7248 per share by the bank on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend by an average of 145.6% annually over the last three years.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.83.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
