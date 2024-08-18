Grok (GROK) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Grok (GROK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Grok has a market cap of $31.93 million and $5.63 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grok has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Grok token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.0050748 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $5,828,408.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

