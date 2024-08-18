Grok (GROK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.58 Million

Grok (GROK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Grok has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grok has a total market capitalization of $31.05 million and $5.58 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grok token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grok alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Grok

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.0050748 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $5,828,408.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.