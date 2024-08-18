Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

