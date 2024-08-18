Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

LOPE opened at $139.82 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after buying an additional 176,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 170,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 135,626 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

