Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,828,000 after acquiring an additional 91,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.60. 1,209,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,761. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.