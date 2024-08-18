Gradient Investments LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

