Gradient Investments LLC Sells 539 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 176,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

