Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.72. 594,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,502. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

