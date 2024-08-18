Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

STX traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $101.73. 2,494,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

