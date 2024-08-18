Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EGP opened at $180.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

