Gradient Investments LLC Has $86,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15,916.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,419,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,097,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.58. 2,755,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,773. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

