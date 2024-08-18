Gradient Investments LLC Has $152,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

O stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,572,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.