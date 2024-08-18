Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 19,315,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,072,068. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.