Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $958,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $660.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.