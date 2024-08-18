Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

