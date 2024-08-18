Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

