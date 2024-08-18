Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,264. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Quarry LP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 1,559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $10,554,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $5,805,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Golar LNG by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

