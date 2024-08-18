GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,619,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,196.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GGNDF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.