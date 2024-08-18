GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,619,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,196.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
GGNDF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.
About GN Store Nord A/S
