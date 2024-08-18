Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

Glass House Brands stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.82. The company had a trading volume of 103,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.78. Glass House Brands has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$10.50.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

