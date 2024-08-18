Gladius Capital Management LP Trims Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 593,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,708. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

