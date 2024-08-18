Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,997 shares of company stock worth $32,458,948 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

