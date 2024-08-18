Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $49,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 772,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

