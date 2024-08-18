Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 251 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,185. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.