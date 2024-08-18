Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 1,500 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Daktronics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $29,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 482,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

