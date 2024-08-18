Gladius Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after buying an additional 2,249,082 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after buying an additional 699,882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,953,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after buying an additional 421,289 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after buying an additional 386,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 1,065,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,901. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

