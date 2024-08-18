Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 110,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,348. The company has a market cap of $376.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,603.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 43,948 shares of company stock valued at $521,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.