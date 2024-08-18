Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 348,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

KRT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,909. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $511.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

