Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1,130.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Enhabit Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

