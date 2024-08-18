Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $28,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,516 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of EGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. 900,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,150. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $691.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

