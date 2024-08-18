Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $1.09 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. The Cigna Group accounts for 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,449,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

CI traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.32. The stock had a trading volume of 865,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.07. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

