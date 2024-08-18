Gladius Capital Management LP Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Reliance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reliance by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 2,870.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

RS traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $281.54. The stock had a trading volume of 197,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,292. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.22.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Reliance

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.