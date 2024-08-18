Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 214.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. H&R Block accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. 9,156,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,093. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

