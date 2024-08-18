Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 275.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 729.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Up 0.3 %

Stellantis stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price objective (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.