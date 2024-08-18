Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,056,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,706,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,091.6 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF remained flat at $15.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

