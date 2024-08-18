Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Up 29.6% in July

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,860,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 44,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. TD Cowen started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.07.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Geron
Insider Transactions at Geron
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Geron by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geron by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Geron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Geron by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Geron Stock Performance
NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 6,517,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,304,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.48. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Geron’s revenue was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
