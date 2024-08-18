Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Up 29.6% in July

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,860,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 44,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. TD Cowen started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.07.

Get Geron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Geron

Insider Transactions at Geron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Geron by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geron by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Geron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Geron by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 6,517,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,304,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.48. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Geron’s revenue was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.