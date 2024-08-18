George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives C$229.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$229.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.04, for a total value of C$31,884.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,208. Corporate insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$216.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$204.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$189.93. The stock has a market cap of C$29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$219.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

