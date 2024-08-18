General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

