Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.
Genel Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.
Genel Energy Company Profile
